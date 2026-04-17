Jack Schlossberg Reveals His Mom Caroline Kennedy’s Reaction to FX’s ‘Love Story’ Inspired By Her Late Brother’s Marriage

Two months after the premiere of FX’s Love Story, JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, reveals how his mom, Caroline Kennedy, reacted to the show, which was inspired by her late brother’s marriage.

Videos by Suggest

During his appearance on Katie Couric’s Next Question podcast, Schlossberg recalled showing his mom a scene from the show.

“I showed her a clip, and we were laughing so hard,” he said. “The [actor] was freaking out, and we’re just laughing so hard as if that’s how my mom acts.”

JFK’s grandson then advised viewers of Love Story to remember that, while it is inspired by the Kennedy family, it is complete “fiction.”

“I want to be clear that [I have] no problem with anyone who liked the show or watched it. I’m glad,” he shared. “My uncle John was so cool, and it’s not surprising that people, once they remember who he was, want to dress like him and be like him. He was awesome.”

However, he pointed out, “My issue is we have a lot of serious problems facing our country and my family, we’re not just celebrities [or] icons. These are public servants… He was a very serious person, and so, to fictionalize and to sensationalize his romantic life without giving any credence to the serious things that he did.”

Love Story follows Caroline’s brother, JFK Jr., as he meets, falls in love, and marries Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. All of it leads up to their deaths during the 1999 plane crash.

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon portray JFK Jr. and Carolyn. Grace Gummer and Ben Shenkman play Caroline and her husband, Edwin Schlossberg.

As previously reported, Jack Schlossberg and Love Story creator Ryan Murphy have been feuding after JFK’s grandson publicly criticized the show.

Schlossberg stated last year that Murphy did not contact the Kennedy family before starting the production. He also criticized Murphy for trying to profit off the “admiration” of his late uncle “in a grotesque way.”

Murphy responded to the criticism by stating Schlossberg didn’t really remember his late uncle because he was young when the tragic plane crash happened.

“I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember,” Murphy said while appearing on the This Is Gavin Newsom podcast. “The days of civil discourse are over, and it’s very hard. And you kind of either get into the muck or you try and rise above it.”

Schlossberg reacted to the comment by recalling various details about his late uncle. He remembers JFK Jr.’s nickname for him. He also recalled JFK Jr. picking him up from school in his Pontiac convertible.