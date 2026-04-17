McDonald’s Lovers Weigh in on the ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Meals

McDonald’s has struck a home run with the latest line of KPop Demon Hunters meals. The time-limited food items have been a huge hit with fans of the fast food restaurant and movie.

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In the U.S., two new meals, shaker fries, and McFlurry inspired by the KPop Demon Hunters movie are available. The HUNTERIX Meal, with Ramyeon McShaker Fries and two new sauces, the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal with a Spicy Sausage McMuffin, and the Derpy McFlurry have all gone down a treat.

The range of new items and tasty new sauces has greatly surprised fans with how flavorful and unique they are. Alongside the new food, each meal comes with a trading card pack, so there’s even more appeal to buy each meal more than once.

Many have taken online to share their surprise and joy over the items.

Fans Love The New ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Meals From McDonald’s

The HUNTERIX Meal comes with new Ramyeon McShaker Fries and two new sauces: Hunter Sauce and Demon Sauce.

“As a long time ramen fan, it disturbs me how much these taste like the real thing,” one wrote of the fries. Another wrote that the fries were “surprisingly good,” with many in the comments noting that the MSG content of the flavor packet did a lot of the heavy lifting.

Out of the sauces, it appears that the Hunter Sauce is most loved, with many calling the Demon Sauce “disappointing” and “gross,” although there are a few hard fans among the critics.

The Derpy McFlurry is a blueberry dessert with popping pearls, which has also been praised by the community.

“The Derpy flurry is god tier,” a fan shared. Another added that the popping pearls tasted like “actual blueberries.”

Finally, the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal’s only addition is the Spicy Sausage McMuffin, which is just a Sausage McMuffin with “Spicy Saja Sauce” on top. This may sound lackluster, but those who have tried only have good things to say.

“The McMuffin was good as the special spicy sauce added flavor and I usually don’t like the McMuffin on its own,” one noted.

“I’m gonna say this bluntly, the Saja boys take the Idol Awards in terms of who has the better meal!” another enthusiastically wrote.

Everything considered, it looks like McDonald’s have done a good job with this promotion.