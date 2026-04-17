What Ramyeon McShaker Fries Taste Like

McDonald’s has partnered with KPop Demon Hunters to provide two new meals, sauces, and McFlurry. But the Ramyeon McShaker Fries are one of the truly unique items to come from the time-limited event.

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So, what does ramyeon even taste like?

We Westerners might not immediately recognise the name ramyeon, but it’s an iconic Korean noodle soup. Which might make you wonder harder about how they’ve translated the taste into seasoning for fries.

The Ramyeon McShaker Fries come with the HUNTERIX Meal, but you can order them on their own. Like with the Dill Pickle McShaker Fries that came with The Grinch Meal during Christmas, you must insert your fries and ramyeon seasoning into a shaker bag and, naturally, shake the thing to perfectly mix the seasoning with the fries.

This way, the seasoning is optional. But if you’re a fan of “savory soy, garlic, toasted sesame and spices all blended together,” then you might not want to miss out.

It may sound crazy to pair the umami seasonings with your salty McDonald’s Fries, but apparently, they taste amazing. It’s just a shame they aren’t selling any KPop Demon Hunters meals or items at any of my local McDonald’s.

Fans In Love With The McDonald’s Ramyeon McShaker Fries

Since the drop of the KPop Demon Hunters meals, fans have taken online to share their opinions of the new food. And it sounds like the Ramyeon McShaker Fries have surprised many.

One fan wrote that the fries are “surprisingly good,” especially considering they were lucky enough to get freshly-cooked fries, “they steam a little in the shaker bag and really coat the fries.”

“As a long time ramen fan, it disturbs me how much these taste like the real thing,” another wrote.

“How f–king good are these McShaker fries? Best I’ve ever had from McD’s or anywhere really,” a third shared.

I have yet to find any public criticism of the Ramyeon McShaker Fries, which is quite a testament to their flavor. Hopefully McDonald’s will introduce shaker fries into their standard menu soon.