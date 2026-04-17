Prominent Evangelical Rev Franklin Graham Speaks out About the Controversy Surronding President Trump’s AI Jesus Post

Days after President Trump posted an AI photo of himself depicted as Jesus, prominent Evangelical Rev Franklin Graham spoke out about the controversy.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement on X, Graham said he didn’t believe that Trump would knowingly depict himself as Jesus. He noted the action would “certainly be inappropriate.”

“I’m thankful the President has made it very clear that this was not at all what he thought the AI-generated image was representing,” Graham wrote. “he thought it was a doctor helping someone, and when he learned of the concerns, he immediately removed the post.”

He then said that when he first saw the “illustration,” he didn’t jump to the same conclusion as some people. “There was no spiritual references—no halo, there were no crosses, no angels. It was a flag, soldiers, a nurse, fighter planes, eagles, the Statue of Liberty, and I think this is a lot to do about nothing. There is so much ill-intended speculation. I think his enemies are always foaming at the mouth at any possible opportunity to make him look bad.”

Graham also addressed the second AI photo that Trump posted, which featured him being embraced by Jesus.

“I must say that I like the fact that this is a picture of Jesus whispering in his ear, or at least His hand on his shoulder, guiding him,” Graham justified. “We all need that—we all need to be listening to Jesus. Again, I think there is an attempt to spin this into something that it isn’t.”

He further noted, “Remember, President Trump didn’t draw this, he didn’t create it, he reposted it on his social media because he thought it was nice—I would have to agree.”

Graham Calls Trump Pro-Christian Amid AI Photo Criticism and Pope Leo Feud

Despite the AI photo criticism and the growing feud with Pope Leo, Graham calls Trump the “most pro-Christian, pro-life president” in his lifetime.

“He doesn’t shy away from it,” Graham wrote. “I would hope that the President and Pope Leo can meet at some point, and that the Pope would have the opportunity to thank the President for his efforts to protect religious liberty for Catholics and people of all faiths.”

Trump posted the initial AI photo following his lengthy online rant about Pope Leo. He grew frustrated over he religious leader encouraged peace amid the US’s conflict with Iran.

Trump referred to Pope Leo as “weak on crime” and “terrible” for foreign policy. “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States,’ he stated. “Because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.”

The president has since walked back his AI photo repost, stating he initially thought the photo depicted him as a doctor, not Jesus.

“I did post it,” he admitted, “And I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support.”

Regarding the criticism, Trump added, “Only the ‘fake news’ would come up with that one. It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”



