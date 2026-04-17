President Trump Calls DoorDash Grandma’s White House Delivery ‘Tacky’

Following the lackluster response to DoorDash Grandma’s White House delivery, President Trump referred to the moment as “tacky.”

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While appearing at a roundtable in Las Vegas for his “Big Beautiful Bill Act,” Trump addressed the DoorDash moment by explaining the meal was delivered by Sharon Simmons.

Trump explained that Simmons is “driving DoorDash to help support her husband’s cancer treatments.” However, he didn’t appear to be impressed by the White House delivery.

“Sharon delivered to the Oval Office – to be honest, it was a little tacky,” Trump stated. “They come up with these crazy ideas.”

He continued by pointing out, “We do these things in politics; they’re a little embarrassing. They’re a little tiny embarrassing, but we do them, and you win by landslides.”

The world leader later stated that Simmons was likely the “first” to deliver food at the Oval Office in its history.

“I said, ‘Is this really believable?'” Trump recalled.

Trump Jokingly Declared the Delivery ‘Doesn’t Look Staged’

While greeting Simmons outside the White House, Trump jokingly declared to the moment “doesn’t looked stage.”

Simmons, who appeared to be wearing a “DoorDash Grandma” shirt, gave him two McDonald’s bags. “They’re all your favorites,” she said.

The delivery driver then revealed she has saved $11,000 on her tax bill. She made sure to note it was due to the president’s “no take on tips” policy.

“It was an incredible honor to represent Dashers from all over the country at the White House today,” she explained. “Thanks to DoorDash, I have been able to provide for my family while keeping the schedule that works best for me, something I never thought would be possible. Now, No Tax on Tips has taken things to the next level, letting me keep more of the tips I earn and deserve.”

“Today is a celebration of the advocacy of thousands of Dashers from around the country,” she also pointed out. “Who fought to ensure we were included in this policy.”

“This moment represents something bigger than a single delivery,” Max Rettig, DoorDash’s Global Head of Public Policy, stated. “It’s about the millions of Dashers across the country who are now able to keep more of what they earn when filing their taxes this year. With No Tax on Tips, Dashers across the U.S. saved hundreds of millions of dollars last year.”

“DoorDash is proud to advocate on behalf of Dashers like Sharon,” he added. “And push for policies like No Tax on Tips because they deliver real impact to so many hardworking people and their families.”





