McDonald’s Currently Has a Special New Collector’s Item You Can Buy

In exciting news to collectors and fans of the KPop Demon Hunters film, McDonald’s is offering a unique new set of items tied to the animated movie.

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The new KPop Demon Hunters meals from McDonald’s have taken the nation by storm. From the HUNTERIX Meal with new Ramyeon McShaker Fries to the Saja Boys breakfast meal to the new McFlurry with popping pearls, fast food enjoyers have been spoiled.

But each KPop Demon Hunters meal comes with a new item, akin to Happy Meal toys: trading card packs.

The new line of KPop Demon Hunters collector cards has everyone in a tizzy trying to collect them all.

Each pack that comes with a meal comes with one to two cards. Aside from the guaranteed Derpy Cat card, there are 13 cards to collect.

Not all cards are as common as each other, however. On the backs of each card is a different set of symbols that informs you how rare the card is. There are eight one-star cards, two two-star cards, and two three-star cards. There is on super-rare card, however, which instead of stars, has a purple heart.

McDonald’s KPop Demon Hunters Cards Already Soaring In Value

Due to the rarity and quality of the cards, and considering KPop Demon Hunters is such a popular film, cards are already being priced pretty highly by resellers.

One look at Ebay will show some cards going for over $100, and the cards are still being sold. I can’t imagine the price the cards will go for when the event ends.

Some are even selling the full set of cards for over $200.

Whether you’re opportunistic or a collector, it’ll be worth getting the cards now before they’re exclusively in the hands of resellers.

McDonald’s has faced success with their own range of Cards Meals, selling their own brand-specific trading cards. As they’ve used trading cards for this tie-in, it looks like the trading cards are here to stay.