The Spice Girls, Including Victoria, Reunited For Geri Halliwell’s 50th Birthday And They Looked Amazing￼

The Spice Girls were one of the biggest girl groups of all time, so it’s a pretty big deal when the members reunite. Victoria and David Beckham just shared photos and videos from Geri Halliwell’s birthday party, where an impromptu Spice Girls reunion took place.

Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Photos With Fellow Spice Girls

Halliwell, a.k.a Ginger Spice, celebrated her 50th birthday by throwing a party with all her friends present, including her former bandmates. Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, and Emma Bunton all showed up to celebrate with Halliwell, and the Beckhams shared plenty of inside looks at the event.

Beckham posted photos of herself posing with Bunton and Chisholm, as well as one with her arms around Bunton. All three Spice Girls look glamorous in black dresses. “Love you @EmmaLeeBunton and @MelanieCMusic,” the fashion mogul captioned the post.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Recalls Shocking Moment She Was Told To Weigh Herself On TV After Pregnancy

“Whenever I see multiple Spice girls in the same place, I’m filled with joy,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “once a spice girl always a spice girl.” Someone else quoted the Spice Girls hit “Wannabe,” writing, “Friendship never ends.”

David Beckham Posts Video Of Spice Girls Dancing: ‘A Friendship For Life’

David’s post delighted fans even more. The soccer star posted a video of the Spice Girls—minus fellow member Melanie Brown—dancing and singing along to their 1996 hit “Say You’ll Be There.”

“Special celebrating Ginger this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls,” David captioned the video. “A friendship for Life ❤️@officialmelb you were missed.”

“I’ve watched this an unhealthy amount of times,” one fan laughed. Another commented, “Ain’t no party like a spice girls party.” Someone else asked the question one everybody’s mind: “but Where is Mel B??”

Where Was Mel B?

Another fan answered, “she was in the US working and couldn’t make it she was able to make the original date [of the party] but it was postponed due to us losing our beloved Queen.” Halliwell’s birthday was in August, but the pop star pushed her party back amid the nation’s mourning for Queen Elizabeth.

It’s unknown whether this is true or not, but there’s clearly no bad blood between Scary Spice and the rest of the band.

Beckham reposted her husband’s video on her Instagram story, writing, “When the @spicegirls reunite for one night only (minus Scary Spice! We miss you @officialmelb!!) Love you girls.”

It’s been a long time since the Spice Girls got together, but it looks like their friendship has stood the test of time!

More From Suggest