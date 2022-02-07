Victoria Beckham Has Eaten The Same Two Things Everyday For The Last 25 Years

Many have wondered what Victoria Beckham does to stay healthy, whether it’s a fitness regimen or her diet. While she’s usually pretty tight-lipped about her personal life, her husband David Beckham spilled her secrets on a recent podcast appearance.

David: She’s ‘Eaten The Same Thing For The Last 25 Years’

The soccer star was a guest on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast and discussed food. “I get quite emotional about food and wine. When I’m eating something great, I want everyone to try it,” the athlete shared. “Unfortunately, I’m married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years.”

So, what does the famous fashionista eat? “Since I’ve met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables,” her husband said. “She’ll very rarely deviate away from there.” However, he did add that there have been times when Beckham deviates from the norm.

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with [10-year-old daughter] Harper, and it was the most amazing thing,” he said. “It was one of my favorite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since!”

Her ‘Boring’ Comfort Food

The former Spice Girl doesn’t deny her picky-eating tendencies. In her own appearance on River Cafe Table 4, she shared that she doesn’t like oil, butter, or sauce in her meals. This cancels out most junk food, so what is her comfort food?

A piece of whole-grain toast with salt on top. “It’s that carb-y thing isn’t it? It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted, and I love salt,” she said, agreeing that it was a pretty “boring” choice. “What can I say?”

With that taste, it’s no surprise that David does all the cooking in the Beckham household. “It’s one of my biggest passions, along with wine now, I love to cook,” he shared. “You know, I was in the kitchen the other day, cooking for the kids and Victoria was like, ‘Can I help? What can I do?’ and I was like, ‘Sit down, have a vodka and tonic, relax and be with the kids.’ This is what I love to do.”

Their oldest son Brooklyn takes after his dad when it comes to the culinary arts. In a December 2021 video for Vogue, he said that he began experimenting with recipes during quarantine. According to him, sister Harper is his “harshest critic.”

“That’s usually my dad who likes to try all my stuff that I cook,” Brooklyn said, adding, “My dad cooks a lot more than my mom. My mom just likes to eat.” But only when it’s grilled fish and steamed vegetables, right?

