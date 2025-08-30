Vermont Driver Allegedly Gouged A Man’s Eyes In Violent Road Rage Incident

A Vermont driver, 44-year-old Aaron Williams, is accused of gouging a man’s eyes in a violent road rage incident in Winooski. Reportedly, the victim, identified as Ronnie Bushway II, will probably need to have one of his eyes removed.

As reported by Seven Days, citing court records, the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 26. At around 8:30 p.m., Bushway, 46, was driving home when a driver, Williams, allegedly began to tailgate him and attempted to pass him.

To prevent him from passing him, Bushway told police that he sped up, but Williams was able to pass him regardless. However, immediately, the 44-year-old allegedly slammed his brakes, prompting both vehicles to stop on Mallets Bay Avenue.

Bushway got out of his vehicle and yelled at Williams, he said. Williams, meanwhile, walked toward him without uttering a single word, according to police. Then, suddently, Williams allegedly punched Bushway in the face and stuck his thumbs in the victim’s eyes.

As reported by NBC5, Bushway heard a “pop” and immediately lost vision, falling to the ground. Police alleged that Williams continued the beating, punching Bushway repeatedly, and even attempted to gouge his eyes again.

A police affidavit alleged that a video recording from Bushway’s vehicle’s dash camera corroborated the victim’s telling of events.

Devastating Injuries

Following the alleged violent attack, Bushway reportedly crawled back to his car and contacted the authorities. He was rushed to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery on both eyes.

While Bushway might regain some vision in his right eye, court records detail that his left eye will probably be removed, or even both.

Two days later, on Thursday, August 28, Aaron Williams was arrested at The Bern Gallery, his place of work. He was charged with aggravated assault and maiming, both felonies. The latter carries a penalty of up to life imprisonment. Williams pleaded not guilty to both charges.

“This is an egregious offense that was committed on someone who was a stranger to him,” Chittenden County Deputy State’s Attorney Susan Hardin said.

Judge John Pacht ordered Williams to remain in custody until his bail hearing, given the “extraordinary nature of the harm.”