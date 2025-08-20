Texas Man Accused Of Shooting At Teens Following ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Prank

A 58-year-old Texas man, Damon Wolfe, is accused of shooting at teenagers after they pulled a “ding dong ditch” prank at his Frisco house. He now faces aggravated assault charges.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Frisco Police Department, the incident occurred back on Monday, July 28. At around 10:50 p.m., FPD officers responded to Scotssdale Way after receiving a shooting report. The caller, Wolfe, allegedly said that he had “shot at someone who tried to kick in his door.”

Upon arrival, police learned that Wolfe had exited his home after hearing a “loud bang” on his door. Then, after entering the street, he allegedly fired multiple rounds at a passing vehicle. He believed the ones responsible were inside, fleeing the scene, police alleged.

Police later responded to Hawk Creek Drive, finding the vehicle that was allegedly shot at during the incident. Officers learned that the occupants, all teenagers, had been “ding dong ditching” in the neighborhood, which led to the shooting.

Authorities found three bullet holes in the vehicle. After gathering information during the initial investigation, a judge eventually signed three aggravated assault warrants for Damon Wolfe, one warrant for each victim.

On August 7, Damon Wolfe was arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Police Chief Statement

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson talked about the incidents and gave a warning about the dangers of pulling pranks, often motivated by online challenges.

“What started out as a prank, ding dong ditching a house, turned into something that could of potentially had deadly consequences,” Shilson said, as per CBS News Texas. “The teens involved in this case are very fortunate they were not shot and killed or seriously injured.”

Shilson added that homeowners face legal and criminal consequences if they decide to run outside and open fire at pranksters, as Wolfe allegedly did.

“The bullets fired in this offense could have easily struck neighbors’ houses and had deadly consequences,” Shilson said. “This entire incident is completely senseless and avoidable had better decisions been made by all involved.”