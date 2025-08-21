Arizona Influencer Killed In Front Of Child After Getting Caught In Road Rage Incident

A 27-year-old Arizona influencer, Yarely Ashley Hermosillo, was shot dead while in her vehicle in front of her 4-year-old son. Reportedly, she was struck in the face by a bullet allegedly fired amid a road rage incident that didn’t involve her.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by Law & Crime, citing a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred on Saturday, August 16. At around 11:45 p.m., with her husband behind the wheel and her in the front passenger’s seat, they were at a red light in the intersection of W. Camelback Road and N. 51st Avenue in the city of Glendale.

Suddenly, a gunshot was heard, and a bullet pierced through the front windshield and struck Hermosillo in the face. Frantically, Hermosillo’s husband rushed her to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries, with her 4-year-old son witnessing her mother’s shooting death.

The affidavit details that, at the same time that Hermosillo was at the red light, a road rage incident was occurring between two other drivers. Allegedly, 33-year-old Jesus Preciado Dousten was the one who fired the shot.

Road Rage Incident

The other driver, unnamed, told police that, while driving in the curb lane, Dousten allegedly “cut directly in front” of his vehicle. As a result, the driver had to slam his brakes to prevent a collision and honked his horn. While driving in front of him, Dousten began to serpentine his pickup truck, the affidavit alleged.

After driving around Dousten’s vehicle, the driver eventually stopped at a red light. Dousten pulled up next to the driver, and the driver yelled at Dousten to “watch where he was going.” Dousten, in turn, shouted back curse words in Spanish. Then, he allegedly pulled out a gun and said, in Spanish, “You want some of this?”

The complaint alleged that Dousten fired a shot “in a random direction,” which then struck Hermosillo. He was arrested on Sunday, August 17. Police recovered the alleged murder weapon, and a friend of his allegedly told police he admitted to the road rage incident and the shooting.

Jesus Preciado Dousten faces multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Yarely Ashley Hermosillo is known for her recipe content on TikTok, where she amassed more than 105K followers. A GoFundMe was set up to cover funeral expenses and support her family.

“Yarely was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a beautiful soul whose light touched everyone who knew her,” the fundraiser read. “She leaves behind her husband and their 4-year-old son, who now face an unimaginable loss. Yarely’s greatest joy in life was being a mother, and she poured her heart into caring for her little boy.”