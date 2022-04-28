Vanna White Gets Emotional On ‘Wheel of Fortune’ As She Shares Sad News About Her Cat

Vanna White has had an emotional year, and sadly it does not seem to be getting better. At the conclusion of Wheel of Fortune on Tuesday, White shared some sad news about her cat, Stella. Here’s what happened.

16 Years Old

White writes on social media, “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven. I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”

Fans of the show flooded her Twitter with messages of condolences. It doesn’t matter how old one gets; losing a pet is extremely hard. Stella has popped up consistently on White’s social media, most recently in September, and was occasionally mentioned on Wheel of Fortune as well.

Tough Month

It’s lovely to see the program support White in what is obviously a tough time. Earlier this month, she announced her 96-year-old father Herbert White had passed away. The official Wheel of Fortune Instagram account spoke for everyone in its story: “thinking of you, Vanna!”

Video Tribute

On Tuesday’s edition of Wheel of Fortune, the segment of the show typically reserved for light-hearted banter between White and Pat Sajak became a tribute to Stella. “She was such a big member of our family, and love her to death,” White says. Sajak introduced a tribute package to Stella which White seemed genuinely touched and taken aback by.

My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven. I miss her so much. Here are some special memories of the 16 years we had together. pic.twitter.com/GF8f7vDeKy — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) April 26, 2022

She was fighting back tears by the end. Sajak says “thanks for sharing [Stella] with us over the years. So sorry about that.” Moments like this show how close White is to her family at Wheel of Fortune. It would have been easy for the show to just move right along with banter about some nonsense, but it paused to acknowledge what White was going through. Props to her for even showing up to work amidst her grief.

There are far too many rumors about White feuding with Sajak. Sure, he may ask her the stray bizarre question, but there’s no denying their friendship. RUmors arrive constantly about White getting pegged to replace Sajak, but they’re not accurate in the slightest. Between the harsh losses of her father and her cat, White must really be going through a tough time this spring. Our condolences to her.

