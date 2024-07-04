Vanessa Hudgens Gives Birth to First Child, Spotted Leaving Hospital

It finally happened!

After a long pregnancy, Vanessa Hudgens finally gave birth. The mommy-to-be is now just a mommy, as the High School Musical star recently gave birth to a beautiful child.

Vanessa Hudgens Welcomes Home New Bundle of Joy

TMZ cameras caught her and her husband, MLB superstar Cole Tucker, leaving the hospital with their new bundle of joy.

“Vanessa Hudgens is officially a mother … she gave birth to her first child, and it looks like things went well because she’s taking her bundle of joy home,” TMZ wrote.

“The guy in the hoodie behind Vanessa is the proud father, Vanessa’s MLB player husband Cole Tucker … who seemed to have the added duty of getting their mountain of luggage out to their ride.”

TMZ also notes that the day the couple brought the baby home was Cole’s birthday. So double the joy for the star pitcher.

Vanessa Hudgens has given birth to her first child 😭 pic.twitter.com/G1t65JsfhH — High School Musical (@hsmnews) July 4, 2024

Hudgens Gets Candid on Masked Singer Win

It has been quite the year for Hudgens. In May she was named the winner of the Mask Singer. When detailing the achievement Hudgens said that the sweetest part of her victory was getting to showcase her talent as opposed to just showing off her celeb status.

“It is so much more fulfilling when you’re acknowledged for purely your talent than celebrity. Because I feel like celebrity is a big thing these days, especially with social media. But talent should come first because it’s so much more fulfilling,” she said of the win.

“Personally, it’s really high up there because it had nothing to do with ‘Vanessa Hudgens’ the celebrity [and] what comes with a name,” she said of where the accolade ranks in her life. “It had everything to do with what I personally bring to the table on the inside with my soul and my talent. So being awarded for literally what’s on the inside, it’s the most beautiful thing.”