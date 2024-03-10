Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child, Debuts Baby Bump at 2024 Oscars

Just a few months after saying “I do” to Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens has revealed the newlyweds are expecting their first child.

Page Six reports that while co-hosting ABC’s Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! the High School Musical beauty made her growing baby bump debut while wearing a floor-length black Vera Wang Couture dress.

The big development comes just days after Vanessa Hudgens spoke about the “rude” pregnancy rumors that circulated after her bachelorette party last fall. She recalled the event during her appearance on the She Pivots podcast.

“I’m sorry, I don’t wear Spanx every day,” Hudgens declared. “And am a real woman and have a real body. I’m literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life, and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat. That’s great. Thanks.”

Speaking about the “four agreements” that all women should follow, Vanessa Hudgens stated one of them is not making assumptions. “In all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies,” she explained. “We deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies, not let’s not make assumptions over other women’s bodies as well.”

Hudgens stated she first met Tucker on a Zoom mediation group. They got engaged in Feb. 2023 and were married in Dec. 2023.

Vanessa Hudgens Previously Opened Up About Marrying Cole Tucker

During a 2023 interview with Vogue, Vanessa Hudgens spoke about how she was preparing to marry Cole Tucker.

“[Writing my own vows] was important to me,” Hudgens explained. “I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them. It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it.”

Also speaking about her engagement ring, Vanessa Hudgens admitted she dropped hints about her ring. “I was like, ‘I want a gold band with an oval diamond.’ Everyone who knows me knew what I wanted. So I told him that, and he took it a step further and made it even more beautiful than I thought.”

In regards to finding love through Zoom meditation, Hudgens added, “[My advice to others is] don’t do first looks, because seeing each other at the altar for the first time is the most emotional moment of my life. I literally keeled over when I saw Cole and had to take a big breath and had to force myself to keep walking because I could have dropped to the floor.”