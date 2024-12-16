‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum James Kennedy Breaks Silence on Domestic Violence Arrest

Following his arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence, former Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy broke his silence about the situation.

“We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James,” Kennedy’s attorney told Us Weekly. “We understand that there were no injuries, and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”

Last week, an eyewitness called for help after seeing Kennedy grab a woman during a heated argument at his home in Burbank, California.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they did not see any visible injuries on the alleged victim, who has not been named. Kennedy was arrested, but released several hours after posting a $20,000 bail.

Kennedy was part of the main cast of Vanderpump Rules for its first 11 seasons. However, it was reported last month that the new series would be a “reboot” with a new cast.

Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, told Us Weekly earlier this month that the British DJ had been “grieving and just feeling [his] emotions” upon hearing about the cast shakeup.

“I was at the airport because I was flying to Hilton Head for Thanksgiving. James was at home, and he got a call from the producers saying it was a great run, but time’s up basically,” Lewber explained. “It was much nicer than that.”

Lewber further said that she had continuously checked in on Kennedy after the news broke.

“I wasn’t there, so I didn’t get to see him,” she noted. “But I would call and check in, and he’d be like, ‘I’m fine.'”

“He was just going to the gym and doing his thing,” Lewber added. “But I could just tell he was a little low. But I think he was reflecting.”

James Kennedy’s Girlfriend Ally Lewber Speaks Out Following His Domestic Violence Arrest

Over the weekend, Lewber broke her silence about his domestic violence arrest.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me,” Lewber wrote on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Dec. 14. “I’m okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time.”

Lewber and Kennedy have been together for almost three years.

Meanwhile, more details about Kennedy’s arrest have surfaced.

According to the Burbank Police Daily Arrest Log, the officer who made contact with Kennedy and the woman inside his residence stated the woman claimed her boyfriend had picked her up and thrown her to the ground.