‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum James Kennedy Arrested for Domestic Violence

Vanderpump Rules alum James Kennedy was taken into custody on Tuesday night following allegations of domestic violence.

Police in Burbank, California, responded to a call from neighbors reporting an argument between a man and an unidentified woman at the home of a reality star, per TMZ.

An eyewitness reportedly informed officers that they saw Kennedy grab the woman at some point during the altercation. However, according to the outlet, police noted that the alleged victim showed no visible signs of injury.

Kennedy was released from jail after posting $20,000 bail.

According to TMZ, the Burbank City Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case to determine whether charges will be filed against the 32-year-old.

The identity of the alleged victim remains unknown, but Kennedy has been in a long-term relationship with 28-year-old Ally Lewber. On the night of his arrest, the couple was spotted enjoying themselves and socializing at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party.

So far, the former Vanderpump Rules star hasn’t weighed in on the incident.

It’s Not Clear if Ally Lewber was Involved in James Kennedy’s Alleged Domestic Dispute

Kennedy started dating Lewber in 2022, shortly after ending his engagement to Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Leviss later made headlines for her widely publicized affair with Tom Sandoval.

One week before Kennedy’s arrest, Lewber told the New York Post at a West Hollywood event that their relationship was “the best that we’ve ever been.”

“And I think it probably has to do with the fact that we haven’t been filming in a while,” Lewber told the outlet.

Of course, she’s referring to the news that Bravo is rebooting Vanderpump Rules with an all-new cast for Season 12.

“I’m excited to just kind of let our relationship almost breathe and not have the pressure [of filming],” she added. “I think it’ll be nice to just feel like we have some privacy and, like, [we] can actually focus on us.”

On Nov. 26, Bravo announced that the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules will showcase Lisa Vanderpump alongside a fresh group of tightly connected SUR staff. This new cast promises to be just as intertwined and drama-filled as the iconic personalities who came before them.

Production is scheduled to begin next year, though the casting remains undecided. However, Kennedy reportedly won’t be returning.