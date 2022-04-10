Van Jones, Kim Kardashian Reflect On Dating Rumors In Recent Podcast

Kim Kardashian’s dating history is well known at this point, from short-lived marriages to flings with other high-profile celebs. However, did you know it was rumored that the reality star had a thing with political commentator and lawyer Van Jones?

Kardashian and Jones Address The Rumors

In a new episode of the lawyer’s podcast, called Uncommon Ground with Van Jones, Kardashian appears as a guest and the two discuss the rumors about their relationship. “Now that we’re broken up, we can actually have a conversation in public,” Jones joked. “Best rumor ever.”

The lawyer shared that his college friends dubbed him a “hero” when the stories began circulating, but he and Kardashian were quick to deny anything romantic between them. “It was so weird,” Jones laughed. “I was like, ‘No, we’re just working on trying to get people out of prison,’ but it was a cool rumor.”

“Yeah,” Kardashian agreed. “So many people asked me also and I was like, ‘You guys … I need a minute before I’m out there. You know? Give me a minute, at least.’” The reason for the rumors? The pair met through their shared interest in prison reform.

Jones praised Kardashian publicly for her drive and passion, which set the rumor mill churning. In addition to the pair’s close friendship, people pointed out that both Jones and Kardashian had recently separated from their spouses.

The rumors about the reality star and the lawyer were soon laid to rest after Kardashian began a very public relationship with comedian and SNL star Pete Davidson. Despite the lack of a romance between them, Kardashian and Jones have continued to work together on criminal justice reform.

Jones’ Support Of Kardashian As She Launched Her Legal Career

During the podcast episode, Kardashian talked about her multiple attempts to pass the bar exam and the anxiety that came with it. “I thought … maybe [I’m] not meant to do this,” Kardashian said, referring to her previous three failed attempts. “And you guys kept pushing me and, you know, obviously not to make any excuses, but you know, with four kids and work and so much going on, I realized I just wasn’t ready like at those times, but I never gave up.”

She continued, “I was mortified every time I had to write you and be like, ‘Well, didn’t pass it this time. Well, didn’t pass it again.’” Jones replied, “Well, first of all, it’s almost impossible to pass. And the people who are usually taking it are people who can focus on it. You got four kids and all kinds of stuff. And by the way, I mean, most people don’t admit this, [but] I didn’t pass the bar the first time either.”

Even though Jones and Kardashian never dated, it’s clear that the pair shares a deep friendship and enjoys working together toward their mutual goal of reforming the criminal justice system.

More News From Suggest

Are Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Actually Married? It’s Unclear After Ceremony In Las Vegas

Miley Cyrus Calls Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth ‘A F*cking Disaster’

Trevor Noah Blasted Over Silent Support Of Will Smith After Takedown Of Kanye West