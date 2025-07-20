‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Is Engaged to Longtime Partner

After years of dating, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley took his relationship with longtime partner Natalie Kuckenburg to the next level by getting engaged.

The couple was first spotted together while vacationing in Italy in November 2022.

In a post on Instagram, Kuckenburg announced the exciting news with a close-up photo of her engagement ring, which features an oval-cut diamond, while holding Wesley’s hand. “Yes,” she wrote with a white heart emoji. “Always and forever.”

The Vampire Diaries also celebrated the engagement by sharing a photo of him and Kuckenburg.

Wesley has been married twice. His first marriage was to fellow actor Torrey DeVitto. They met on the set of their film Killer Movie. The exes were together from 2011 to 2013.

The actor went on to marry jewelry executive and certified health coach Ines de Ramon in 2019. They separated in 2022 and finalized their divorce in early 2024. de Ramon is now dating Brad Pitt.

Wesley and Kuckenburg got engaged just days after the actor’s former Vampire Diaries co-star, Michael Trevino, married model Bregje Heinen in Spain.

The ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Previously Opened Up About His Relationship

During a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Paul Wesley opened up about what makes his and Natalie Kuckenburg’s relationship work.

“There’s two people that are the funniest people in my life,” he explained. “Number one, my dog, and number two, frankly, my girlfriend.”

He then said, “I think the reason we get along so well is because all we do is laugh, and I think it’s probably one of the most important things in a relationship.