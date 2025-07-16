popular-cw-actor-ties-the-knot-with-model

Popular CW actor Michael Trevino tied the knot with his longtime love, model Bregje Heinen, during a beautiful wedding ceremony in Spain last month.

The couple took to Instagram to share some highlights of the event. “MR & MRS TREVINO 🤍 06.20.2025,” the joint social media post’s caption reads.

Katherine Tash, who designed Bregj’s wedding dress, also took to Instagram to praise the model, noting it was “a dream to work with” the bride.

“For her stunning celebration at a romantic estate in Spain, she wore our Cecilia gown with a custom designed overskirt, our lace Sage Bodysuit, and our Evangeline Veil,” Tash wrote. “From all of us at the KTB Atelier, we’re wishing Bregje and Michael a beautiful life together — and we can’t wait to share more looks from this unforgettable day.”

Bregj then commented in the post, “The absolute best 🤍🤍couldn’t have felt more beautiful in my dress, and you were an absolutely DREAM to work with 🥹.”

The CW actor and his bride got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2023 while celebrating the holiday in Amsterdam.

They were first romantically linked in January 2020. Trevino marked their first anniversary as a couple in January 2021. “It’s been a year of adventures,” he wrote. “Thanks for keeping up with me. Happy Anniversary.”

Michael Trevino is known for his role as Tyler Lockwood on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. He also played Kyle Valenti in Roswell, New Mexico.

The CW Actor’s ‘Vampire Diaries’ Co-Stars Reunited At His Wedding

Along with their families, some of Trevino’s Vampire Diaries co-stars were also in attendance at his wedding.

Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Zach Roerig, and Kayla Ewell shared a special photo with Trevino during the special celebration. King’s fiance, Steve Krueger and Charles Michael Davis, who appeared with Trevino in The Originals, were also present.

Dobrev took to her Instagram to praise the couple on their special day. “Mr & Mrs Trevino ❣️ the most beautiful weekend celebrating these two,” she wrote.

Trevino responded to the post by commenting, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Eswell, who played Trevino’s on-screen sister in The Vampire Diaries, also posted a sweet tribute to the couple. “Dear Diary, Tonight we were feeling epic. Congratulations on finding true love. Marriage is the best. We love you!”







