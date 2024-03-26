Usher Speaks Out About ‘Very Curious Things’ Happening at Diddy’s House When He Was a Teen

Hours after Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties were raided by authorities, an interview of Usher recalling various incidents that happened at the famed rapper’s home has resurfaced.

in 2016, Usher spoke to Howard Stern about being sent to “Puffy Flavor Camp” to “see the lifestyle” in the 90s. “Do you understand what that’s like?” the R&B star asked.

Stern then stated he expected “the place was filled with chicks and orgying nonstop.” To which Usher said, “Not really, I got a chance to see some things… I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at.”

He also said that his experience was “pretty wild” and crazy. “There was very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it,” he noted. Usher then pointed out that he felt like a “little brother” while spending time with Combs.

When asked if his own parents knew about what was going on at Combs’ house, Usher declared, “My parents ain’t know about this s—. I was just having a good time.”

In regards to whether or not he would ever allow his children to go to Puffy camp, Usher further added, “Hell no.”

As previously reported, federal agents raided Combs’ properties in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami on Monday, March 25. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed the raids as part of a sex trafficking investigation that the rap music legend has allegedly been connected to.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation,” a statement by Homeland Security reads.

“With assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Usher Recently Stated He was Supposed to Be in a Group With Jay-Z, Pharrell, and Diddy

During a recent interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Usher spoke about a major collaboration with Jay-Z, Pharrell, and Sean “Diddy” Combs was supposed to happen.

“Yeah, you’re gonna hate me for this one,” Usher explained. “Jay-Z, Pharrell, Diddy, and me were supposed to be a group. Yeah, that’s crazy. Yeah, you’re gonna hate me for that.”

Usher then said that while he approved of the idea, scheduling conflicted ultimately put the collaboration on the backburner.

“I think that we just got caught up,” Usher also shared. “I think we all got caught up in a moment. We was talking about it and having secret meetings about it.”

“We were talking about music and how we gon’ flip it and the business of it. And somehow, man, we just got distracted and it never happened. That’s the one that I actually wish would have happened.”