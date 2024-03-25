Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ House Raided by FBI, Internet Goes Wild

Hip-hop legend Sean “Diddy” Combs has found himself in hot water.

The star producer’s homes in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City were raided by the FBI on March 25. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed the search as part of a sex trafficking investigation that Diddy is allegedly connected to.

Following the search fans on social media had explosive reactions.

Social Media Reacts to Diddy Home Raid

“Diddy gone bring out his own handcuffs when they arrest him,” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“D***… the feds kicked in Diddy’s door on the anniversary of “Life After Death” crazy how things happen sometimes,” another user added.

“I PRAYED FOR DIDDY’S DOWNFALL AFTER CASSIE CAME OUT AND NOW HOMELAND SECURITY IS RAIDING HIS HOUSE…TREY SONGZ DO YOU KNOW WHAT THIS MEAN????” another user said.

Homeland Security Releases Statement After Raid

Things have been looking bleak for Diddy since the end of 2023. Last November his former girlfriend and label artist Cassie filed a federal lawsuit against him.

The suit alleged that Combs was physically and sexually abusive to her throughout their relationship. Her complaint also alleged that Diddy’s abuse had no bounds. He was accused of beating her, forcing her to have sex with other men, and even raping her at her home in 2018.

Since Cassie’s complaint, a myriad of others have made similar accusations against the hip-hop star. A rep from Homeland Security released a statement on the ongoing investigation via TMZ.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” they said.

Usher, Diddy, Nearly Formed Super Group

R&B legend Usher has accomplished just about everything there is in the music industry. But he also revealed that he was almost a part of a huge venture. He was supposed to create a music supergroup with Diddy, Jay-Z, and Pharell.

“Jay-Z, Pharrell, Diddy, and me were supposed to be a group. So Yeah. That’s crazy. You gon’ hate me for that, I know,” he said.

“Just got caught up, I think. We all got caught up in the moment. And

we’re talking about it and having secret meetings about it. We were talking about music and how we gon’ flip it and the business of it. And somehow, man, we just got distracted and it never happened. That’s the one that I actually wish would have happened.”