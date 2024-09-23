usher-reveals-why-his-x-account-was-wiped-clean-amid-diddy-controversy

After much speculation from fans, Usher finally addresses rumors surrounding his X account being wiped clean over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, the singer posted to the platform stating, “Account got hacked and damn ya’ll ran with it!” He quickly followed this by writing, “See you tonight at Intuit Dome.”

Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! 😂😂😂 See you tonight at Intuit Dome ✌🏾👀✌🏾 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 22, 2024

Usher Breaks Silence on Deleted Tweets Following Online Backlash

The topic began trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, when users noticed that all of the rapper’s previous tweets had suddenly been deleted. The timing of this grabbed fan’s attention following Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent arrest.

Combs was charged with sex trafficking. The investigation surrounding Diddy has been going on for months, including having his homes raided earlier in the year.

Usher has been closely linked to the music producer since he was a teenager. His self-titled debut album was executive-produced by Combs. He has since been seen at many of Diddy’s parties, along with other big names such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

Although Usher’s name has been frequently brought up in the wake of Combs’ arrest, he has not been directly connected to any of the crimes. According to PageSix, the producer has pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Fans still seem to be suspicious following Usher’s hacking claim. However, several other celebrities supposedly had their X accounts hacked over the weekend as well, including Pink and Megan Fox. The posts have yet to be recovered.

Some fans decided to defend Usher amidst all of the speculation. One user wrote, “He isn’t lying about this btw lol”