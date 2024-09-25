American wrestler Alan Vera has died. He was just 33 years old.

Vera suffered a medical emergency while playing soccer earlier this summer. USA Wrestling executive director Rich Bender confirmed the news of Vera’s passing via The Mat.

He stated that Vera was in the hospital attempting to recover from cardiac arrest when he died.

USA Wrestler Alan Vera Dead at 33, Cause of Death Revealed

“Our hearts have been broken. Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Elena, Alina, and all of Alan’s family, as well as those who have known Alan,” Bender wrote. “The wrestling community mourns the loss of a great champion, whose incredible life impacted so many within USA Wrestling and around the world.”

Vera’s coach, Herb House, also released a statement on his tragic passing.

“Ever since he came into my life in 2016, he has been a true leader. Always ready to do anything for anyone in need,” House said. “His selflessness and dedication have made a lasting impact on me.”

“Vera was well-known for his exciting style of wrestling, which often included high-amplitude throws and strong par-terre skills which led to many exposures on the mat,” The Mat wrote. “However, he will be remembered more for the kind of man that he was, a positive, friendly, up-beat person who brought joy to those around him.”