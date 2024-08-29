Beloved Soccer Star Juan Izquierdo Dead at 27, Cause of Death Revealed

Soccer star Juan Izquierdo has died less than a week after he collapsed on the field during a game. He was 27 years old.

Izquierdo collapsed during a game on August 22 in what was no doubt a terrifying scene. On Wednesday, August 28, the Uruguayan professional sports club confirmed Izquierdo’s passing.

La Comisión Directiva del Club Nacional de Football decreta un duelo de 5 días por el fallecimiento del querido Juan Izquierdo.

Todas nuestras banderas se encontrarán a media asta. El club solo tendrá activos sus servicios básicos. pic.twitter.com/oACdLsXUnB — Nacional (@Nacional) August 28, 2024

“It is with the deepest sorrow and shock in our hearts that the Club Nacional announces the death of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo,” the team stated in a social media post.

“We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones. All of Nacional is in mourning for his irreparable loss.”

According to the hospital where he was treated, Izquierdo died after going into cardiopulmonary arrest following a cardiac arrhythmia. The incident occurred during the 84th minute of the game. Izquierdo was quickly rushed to the hospital but doctors could not save him.

“Not only has Juan Izquierdo left Uruguay in a state of intense mourning. He also leaves behind his wife and two children, one of whom was born only 2 weeks ago.” one user on X wrote.

“I hope, and I am sure they will, Nacional looks after the family. I can’t imagine processing this nightmarish reality while also having to care for two young children.”

This is a developing story.

