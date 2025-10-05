US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Says ICE Will ‘Be All Over’ Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem vows to have Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “be all over” Super Bowl LX after the NFL announced Bad Bunny will be performing during the halftime show.

Videos by Suggest

During her recent chat with right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson, Noem promised to increase the number of ICE agents at the big game.

“There will be ICE enforcement at the Super Bowl,” she confirmed. “There will be, because the Department of Homeland Security is responsible for keeping it safe, so I have the responsibility for making sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave, and that’s what America is about.”

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem CONFIRMS that ICE will be at the Super Bowl and enforcing at the Bad Bunny Halftime Show.



“We’ll be all over that place. We are going to enforce the law. You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law abiding American citizen.”… pic.twitter.com/r4GbYd4CZZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 3, 2025

Noem further shared, “So yeah, we’ll be all over that place… We’re going to enforce the law. So I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country.”

The Homeland Security Secretary further criticized the NFL for selecting Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime performer.

“Well, they suck and we’ll win, and God will bless us,” she said. “And we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day. And they won’t be able to sleep at night, ’cause they don’t know what they believe, and they’re so weak. We’ll fix that.”

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.

Johnson has also criticized the NFL for the Bad Bunny selection, noting that the singer is “a Puerto Rican dude whose music I haven’t heard any of.” He also stated that Bad Bunny “doesn’t sing in English.”

Puerto Rico is a US territory, and everyone born in Puerto Rico, including Bad Bunny, is a US citizen with full citizenship rights.

Bad Bunny Addresses Super Bowl Criticism During ‘SNL’ Monologue

Quick to speak out, Bad Bunny addressed the criticism surrounding his selection to perform during the Super Bowl in 2026.

During his SNL monologue, the singer expressed his gratitude for being selected.

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors,” he stated in Spanish. “It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprint and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

Speaking in English, he added, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn [Spanish].”