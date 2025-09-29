Bad Bunny Named Super Bowl Halftime Performer for 2026, Sparking Big Reactions

Bad Bunny has decided to play at least one upcoming date in the United States… the halftime show at the next Super Bowl… and reactions are mixed.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, confirmed on Instagram on Sunday that he will perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show early next year.

Bad Bunny’s Instagram post showed the musician sitting on a beach goalpost against a colorful sunset. As the camera panned out, text over the video teased the upcoming Apple Music-sponsored halftime show performance.

“Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026,” Bad Bunny wrote alongside the post.

The rapper also posted about the gig on X, writing in Spanish, “I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States.” This was a reference to his previous decision to skip touring the country for his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, due to President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown using ICE.

The Internet Reacts to Bad Bunny Annoucning He’s Playing the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Of course, Bad Bunny fans flooded the comments section of his Instagram post announcing his high-profile Super Bowl gig.

“Heard there’s a football game during Bad Bunny’s concert?????” one fan joked. “I have to goooooo to the Bad Bunny concert with the football game,” another onlooker quipped. “Benito Bowl,” another fan declared, adding over thirty Puerto Rico flag emojis.

“The world’s biggest stage. Proudly representing Latinos. Make your mark. Be our voice. This is your moment, Benito,” a third proud fan wrote.

Another fan on X seemed relieved that a certain billionaire pop queen wasn’t the NFL’s choice to play the halftime show… and that her fans might not approve of the choice.

“Thanks for sending the Swifties from this beautiful sport packing, love ya Benito,” the X user wrote.

Meanwhile, critics weren’t shy, pointing out the irony: Bad Bunny, who refuses to perform in the U.S. due to Trump’s immigration policies, was now headlining one of America’s biggest spectacles.

“That’s called hypocrisy only when the $$$$$$ speaks,” one annoyed onlooker wrote. “You only care about the money king, don’t think you’re the last activist in the world,” another frustrated fan wrote. “It’s not for money, but I agree it is pure hypocrisy,” another X user wrote.

However, many fans pointed out that performers aren’t paid much for playing the Super Bowl’s halftime show. Indeed, according to CBS News, performers might get as little as $1,000. Of course, the exposure of over 100 million people in the United States alone watching seems to be the carrot attracting high-profile artists to the gig.

That said, some fan speculated that Bad Bunny might be planning to do a bit of activism during his Super Bowl perfromance.

“I think he’s going to go and in front of all the gringos he’s going to send his message against the government, a full Trojan horse,” one fan suggested on X.

Only time will tell… Super Bowl LX is set for Sunday, February 8.