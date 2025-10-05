Bad Bunny Mocks Super Bowl Halftime Performance Backlash During ‘SNL’ Monologue

Days after he was announced as Super Bowl LX’s halftime performer, Bad Bunny mocked the criticism surrounding his upcoming performance during his SNL monologue.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking about the Super Bowl, the Puerto Rican singer declared, “I’m very happy. And I think everybody is happy about it. Even Fox News.”

Fox News hosts criticized the NFL’s decision to have Bad Bunny perform during the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. They were mainly unhappy about the singer having songs in Spanish.

Bad Bunny's monologue! pic.twitter.com/pjS0Ejckcg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 5, 2025

However, instead of airing news clips of Fox News’ hosts slamming the decision, SNL chopped up Laura Ingraham nd Sean Hannity’s comments to make them say, “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.”

Bad Bunny thanked those who are genuinely excited about his Super Bowl halftime show.

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors,” he shared in Spanish. “It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprint and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

Speaking in English, he added, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn [Spanish].”

Bad Bunny Has Continuously Been Criticized For Not Bringing His Tour to the US

The Fox News hosts have also been criticizing Bad Bunny for not bringing his tour to the US.

He previously explained that he didn’t want to come to the US due to fears that his fans might encounter Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

But there was the issue of – like f—ing ICE could be outside [my show],” he explained to i-D. “And it’s something we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Bad Bunny recently completed a 31-show residency in Puerto Rico, which is a US territory.