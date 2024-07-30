U.S. Athlete Maggie Steffens Breaks Silence After Sister-in-Law’s Death at Paris Olympics

Days after her sister-in-law passed away at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Team USA athlete Maggie Steffens speaks out about the sudden loss.

Over the weekend, a team U.S. women’s water polo team rep confirmed that Steffens’ sister-in-law Lulu Conner died in Paris while attending the 2024 Olympics.

Lulu, who is the youngest sister of Maggie Steffens’ husband Bobby Conner, died following a medical emergency. She was 26 years old.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Maggie Steffens reflected on her sister-in-law’s death at the Paris Olympics. “Obviously it’s difficult to talk about, especially today, but Lulu was a light,” Steffens explained. “She is the Olympic spirit, and I think that’s shown in how much she’s here. She’s so present at the Olympics. She was somebody that brought joy to everybody she was with and to everything she did.”

Steffens also stated that her sister-in-law loved traveling. She had served as a camp counselor and was an artist. “She brought 150% to” every venture, according to Steffens.

“That’s what everybody here is trying to do in the Olympic Games,” Maggie continued. “And so to know that she embodies that spirit and for us to try to channel that and honor her, honor that spirit, that light that she’s always brought is something that we’re focused on doing.”

Although the family has not disclosed publicly Lulu’s cause of death, Maggie Steffens’ husband remains in Paris to support her at the Olympics. “And Lulu is here. She’s here [in Paris],” Steffens pointed out. “And I think that’s something that’s uniting us all and we hope to make her proud.”

Maggie Steffens Says Her Sister-in-Law Was Looking Forward to Meeting Flavor Fav at the Paris Olympics

While continuing to speak about her sister-in-law, Maggie Steffens said Lulu was looking forward to meeting Flavor Fav at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The rapper is a key supporter of the U.S. Women’s Water Polo team. Lulu had notably made special clocks for the family as a shout-out to Flavor Fav. Steffens’ husband, Bobby, gifted his to the rapper earlier this week.

“She was really excited about Flavor Flav being a part of our team,” Steffens said. and she loves our team. Obviously her and I have been super close. She’s like my little sister and she knows a lot of the girls on our team. And so she ended up making clocks for Flavor Flav. He has one now, and then she made them for the families to wear on the back.”

On the back of each clock, Lulu wrote, “Made with love by Lulu Conner.”

Meanwhile, the women’s water polo preliminary round continues on July 31, when the U.S. Women’s Water Polo team plays Italy at the Aquatics Center in Paris.