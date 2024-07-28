U.S. Athlete Maggie Steffens’ Sister-in-Law Dead at 26 After Traveling to Paris for Olympics

The sister-in-law of Team USA’s Maggie Steffens reportedly passed away while traveling to Paris to watch her compete in the 2024 Olympics.

While speaking to the Associated Press on Sunday, July 28, the three-time water polo gold medalist confirmed that her husband Bobby Conner’s younger sister, Lulu Conner died following a medical emergency. She was 26 years old.

“She was so excited for the Olympic Games,” Maggie Steffens said. “We’re really close. She’s the light of the world. She just brings so much joy to everyone. She always brings people together.”

Maggie Steffen and Bobby Conner married in Nov. 2023. She said she dropped a bouquet of flowers into the Seine during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26, to honor Lulu.

“My team has been a really big support system for me,” Steffens shared. “I’ve been obviously really struggling, and my husband as well, and his entire family. I mean, it’s a nightmare, and it’s completely shocking. But I think just feeling her spirit here is, like I said, it’s amazing. And I hope that we can make her proud every single day.”

The women’s water polo team coach Adam Krikorian also told the San Francisco Chronicle that Steffens’ sister-in-law was full of energy. He then said that she was so excited to be in Paris and watch the team. The team is set to honor her by “playing with energy.”

The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Water Polo Team Fan and Rapper Flavor Flav Announced He Will Be Honoring Maggie Steffens’ Sister-In-Law During the Paris Olympics

Famed rapper Flavor Flav announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will be honoring Maggie Steffens’ sister-in-law while in Paris watching the team during the Olympics. “Imma be wearing a VERY SPECIAL second clock for the duration of the Olympics and more,” he wrote. “MADE WITH LOVE BY ARTIST LULU CONNER.”

Steffen’s husband gave Flavor Flav a special clock necklace that Lulu had made for him before her death. The rapper has been a huge and noticeable fan of the women’s water polo team.

Imma be wearing a VERY SPECIAL second clock for the duration of the Olympics and more,,,

MADE WITH LOVE BY ARTIST LULU CONNER 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/vNzDhteicS — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 28, 2024

Women’s water polo preliminary rounds began on Saturday, July 27, with the U.S. beating Greece 15-6. Steffens scored two goals while playing 21 1/2 minutes of the game. The team will go up against Spain on Monday, July 29.

Maggie Steffens is the highest-scoring woman in Olympic history with a total of 58 goals.

