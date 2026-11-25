Update, 4:13 p.m. ET: CNN reports that the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is now delayed until Saturday.

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The Skydance-owned media outlet cited an unnamed New York City official. The news comes after days of weather analysis noted that conditions could make it unsafe for the parade’s iconic giant balloons to fly at their usual heights.

Original Story, 2:38 p.m. ET: Extreme weather conditions in New York City may have a serious impact on this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

According to The Weather Channel, the parade may be facing the worst weather it’s had in decades this week. Meteorologists are predicting a heavy storm that will bring coastal flooding, strong winds and heavy rain.

After a spectator was injured when a balloon hit a lamppost in 1997, there are strict rules about balloon flying conditions.

Balloons are not allowed to fly at full height if sustained winds are higher than 23 mph and gusts are higher than 34 mph.

Decisions about flying the balloons are made the morning of the parade.

The parade typically begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, but New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell said officials are considering starting earlier.

According to Variety, this would be the first time the balloons are grounded since 1971.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. The parade is titled “The Greatest Celebration,” including over 100 floats and 100 balloons.

Among the balloons for this year’s celebration are Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Snoopy as Joe Cool.

“It’s a massive deal for the folks at Disney,” director of creative production at Macy’s Studio, Brendan Kennedy, told Variety.

“It’s not an IP that generally comes out, except for a huge celebration. It’s our 100th parade, and they were really excited to join us. It was just a joy to get close to Mickey, but the Sorcerer’s Apprentice is so special. It’s that next level of elevated magic that blends really well with Macy’s.”

According to Kennedy, Snoopy has “never been in the parade before” as Joe Cool, “which makes it really fun.”

“We’re excited to bring him and Woodstock together.”