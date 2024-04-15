Uma Thurman Offers Drake Her ‘Kill Bill’ Suit Amid His Various Beefs

Since Kendrick Lamar took shots at Drake and J.Cole on Metro Boomin and Future’s new song “Like That,” the state of hip-hop has been frenetic, to say the least. And it appears to be open season on the Candian-born rapper. Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, and Future have all appeared to throw shade at Drizzy.

Drake seems to respond to all of his opponents in a new song called “Push Ups,” which leaked online on April 13. In the leaked track he references the fact that several rappers have started to turn against him.

Drake just posted this to his IG story pic.twitter.com/9MLjG15W7b — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) April 14, 2024

Uma Thurman Responds to Drake Amid Rap Feud

Drake appeared to double down on that take. He took to Instagram to post a picture from the famed movie Kill Bill. In the film, actress Uma Thurman – who plays assassin Beatrix Kiddo – defends herself from a multitude of attackers.

Thurman responded to Drake on social media posting a photo of the famed yellow Kill Bill outfit that she has stored in her closet, asking him if he needed to borrow it.

“Need this? @champagnepapi,” she asked.

Drake responded “Yes pls. The sword is the Hattori Honzo.”

Rick Ross, who is also involved in the rap feud, chimed in, too. He asked: “Think it [would] fit me?”

Joe Budden Says Kendrick Lamar Already Recorded Response

The feud between Drake and the rap game started with Kendrick Lamar’s initial shot on “Like That.” And now that the rap star has officially responded to Kendrick and others, people are waiting to see who will fire the next shot.

Rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden says that he has heard that Kendrick already has a response planned.

“I have it on good information that both sides went in the booth and came out,” he said.

“And what I’m hearing about both sides is that it’s nuclear. It’s up-up. I’m hearing this from people that can rap. So I want to come in here and say that speculation time is over. Debate time is over.”