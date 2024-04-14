Drake Claps Back After Rick Ross Claims He Got a Nose Job: ‘He’s Gone Loopy’

The state of hip-hop has been in a frenzy since Kendrick Lamar appeared to take shots at Drake and J.Cole on Metro Boomin and Future’s new song “Like That.”

Ever since then, it has been open season for the Canadian-born rapper. One rapper who has taken shots at Drake is Rick Ross. In a new song titled “Champagne Moments,” the Miami artist implies that Drake got a nose job.

“You ain’t never want to be a n****anyway, n**** that’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father’s nose, n****.”

Drake, Rick Ross Trade Shots Amid Beef

Ross also implies that Drake had surgery to get six-pack abs — which are now starting to dwindle — so he is wearing muscle shirts on his new tour.

“Yeah, you had that surgery, that six-pack gone. That’s why you wearin’ that funny s*** at your show, you can’t hide it, n****. White boy”

After the song was released, Drake revealed a text from his mother, Sandy asking him if the nose job rumors were true.

“He’s gone loopy. He hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist,” Drake responded to his mother via text. “He’s performing at proms for money it’s bad Don’t worry we’ll handle it.”

LeBron James Makes Rap Duo Comparison

One of Drake and Ross’ most famed collaborations is the ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” It appears in one of his recent projects entitled Scary Hours. Ross and Drake have some of the most classic rap songs in history. And at one point were rumored to be dropping a mix tape together.

After the freestyle released Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma took to social media to compare the famed Chicago Bulls duo to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. However, Lakers star LeBron James vehemently disagreed.

“Nah bro they more like Steph and KD!! They don’t miss! EVER!!!,” James tweeted.

While the tweet might seem like a slight towards Jordan to some, James

has a valid point. Durant and Curry may have been one of the greatest shooting duos of all time.