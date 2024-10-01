ufo-spotted-hovering-in-sky-shot-down-by-us-fighter-jet

A newly released image of a UFO shot down by a US fighter jet over Canada in 2023 has raised questions about the object seen over the Yukon.

Obtained via a Canadian freedom of information request from CTVNews, the grainy image of the UFO seems to be a photocopy of an email printout. The outlet says the blurred image depicted a “cylindrical” object identified as a “suspected balloon.” It was situated 40,000 feet above Canada in February 2023, just days before it was shot down.

On February 11, 2023, a US F-22 fighter jet successfully intercepted and shot down the object. It had been tracked flying over Alaska eight days prior.

A recently released image of the UFO shot down by a US fighter jet over Canada in 2023. (Image via Department of National Defence / CTV News)

Officials in the US and Canada resumed tracking the UFO as it entered Canadian airspace. This prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to authorize its destruction shortly after 4:50 p.m. An American pilot destroyed the target using an AIM-9X missile.

The airborne object, previously referred to as a “small metallic balloon with a tethered payload,” was observed alongside three other instances in which North America encountered unidentified aerial phenomena.

From February 10 to February 12, three objects were observed drifting over North America before being shot down over Alaska, the Yukon, and Lake Huron, respectively.

All of them were smaller than the suspected Chinese spy balloon that traveled from Alaska across the United States before being shot down over South Carolina on February 4, 2023.

The Government Dragged Its Feet Releasing an Image of the UFO Shot Down by a US Jet

The Canadian government was ready to unveil the photo of the Yukon UFO after declassifying it and granting public access. However, they ultimately decided to hold off on its release.

Per the outlet, Canadian military leaders wrote on Feb. 15, 2023: “Attached is an image approved to be released. We are looking at getting a better one to send to you.”

The Department of National Defence was set to release the image. However, the acting assistant deputy minister for public affairs raised concerns about whether it should be made public.

Should the image be released, it would be via the [Canadian armed forces] social media accounts,” the official added. “Given the current public environment and statements related to the object being benign, releasing the image may create more questions/confusion. [This is] regardless of the text that will accompany the post.”

Meanwhile, searches for debris from three objects were halted by both Canadian and US authorities. This was due, they claimed, to poor weather and low chances of success.