Uber Driver Allegedly Assaulted CEO Passenger After Service Dog Refusal In South Carolina

A Russian Uber driver, Vadim Nikolaevich Uliumdzhiev, allegedly assaulted TC BioPharm CEO Bryan Kobel. Allegedly, Uliumdzhiev knocked out Kobel after he refused to take his service dog, saying he was allergic.

As reported by the Post and Currier, the incident occurred back on April 24, 2025. At the time, Uliumdzhiev denied a ride to Kobel after the former asked to travel with his service dog. The Russian national told the Charleston Police Department that he was allergic.

Fox News Digital reported that Kobel asked Uliumdzhiev to cancel the ride. However, Uliumdzhiev allegedly grabbed Kobel by the throat, headbutted him, and punched him in the face.

Video footage obtained by the outlets shows the exact moment in which the alleged assault occurs. There, Kobel falls to the ground and hits his head, reportedly suffering a concussion.

Meanwhile, Uliumdzhiev allegedly picked up a new passenger two minutes after the incident occurred. Furthermore, Uliumdzhiev used a fake driver’s license to operate as an Uber driver.

“The next thing I know, I’m waking up in a hospital bed with seven staples in my head and four stitches,” Kobel told the New York Post. “It’s been a brutal experience to this day.”

Lengthy Recovery

According to the CEO, his recovery took about 60 days. He said he had to inform his employees about what had happened to him.

“I couldn’t look at screens, I couldn’t really focus my eyes,” Kobel added. “I had a complete loss of vocabulary.”

Vadim Nikolaevich Uliumdzhiev is charged with second-degree assault and battery. He remains in a Georgia ICE processing facility.

On top of that, Bryan Kobel filed a lawsuit against Uliumdzhiev in Charleston County, South Carolina. In it, Kobel alleges, on top of the physical injuries he sustained, that he suffered from mental anguish and lost enjoyment of life.

“Riders rely on Uber to know who is behind the wheel,” Kobel’s attorney, Kenneth Berger, told PEOPLE in a written statement. “We’re seeking answers and accountability for how an undocumented individual using a fraudulent ID was able to access Uber’s platform, assault a passenger and flee.”

An Uber spokesperson addressed the incident via a statement shared with media outlets.

“There is no place for violence on the Uber platform,” the spokesperson wrote. “While we can’t comment on pending litigation, Uber is deeply committed to safety and complies with all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations around worker eligibility.”