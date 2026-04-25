An ‘Animal House’ Favorite Is Coming out of Retirement

A beloved singer-songwriter, who famously played the “Charming Guy With Guitar” in the 1978 classic National Lampoon’s Animal House, is stepping back into the limelight.

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Indeed, after a seven-year absence, Oscar and Grammy-nominated artist Stephen Bishop is returning to the stage.

“After seven years away from the road, I’m returning to the stage this September, and it all begins with two nights at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, Colorado, on September 12 and 13, 2026,” the 74-year-old shared last month per Men’s Journal.

“I’ll be performing with two of my longtime friends and legendary songwriters, Jimmy Webb and David Pack, for what will feel less like a concert and more like an evening with all of us, songs, stories, and a lot of history shared on one beautiful stage,” he continued.

Stephen Bishop performs in 2014. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

However, those September shows appear to just be the tip of the iceberg.

“There will be more shows announced in the future,” he teased.

The news may surprise some fans, as Bishop previously announced his retirement from touring in October 2024, stating, “After much thought, I’ve decided to officially retire from touring… while I won’t be hitting the road again, I’m excited to make it up to you with a virtual concert in the near future.”

Stephen Bishop’s Unforgettable ‘Animal House’ Moment

Between 1976 and 1984, Stephen Bishop landed six songs on the Billboard Hot 100. His biggest hit, “On and On,” peaked at No. 11 and remained on the chart for 28 weeks. His other charting tracks included “Save It For A Rainy Day,” “It Might Be You,” “Everybody Needs Love,” “Unfaithfully Yours (Our Love),” and “Animal House.”

Speaking of Animal House, the veteran singer has one of the most iconic bits in the entire film. Bishop, playing a peace-loving folk singer, attempts to croon a ballad on his acoustic guitar. Of course, party animal and frat mascot Bluto (the legendary John Belushi) offers his own unique brand of musical criticism, smashing the instrument to pieces against the wall.

Meanwhile, maybe Bluto wasn’t the only one with strong opinions about Bishop’s music. In a January 2026 X post, Bishop credited his wife with persuading him to return to the stage…

“After a seven-year hiatus from touring, my wife has convinced me to come out of retirement and return to the stage,” Bishop wrote.

Could Mrs. Bishop be resisting the urge to smash her husband’s guitar against the wall, leading her to urge him to go back on the road?

Well, probably not. Bishop confirmed in the replies that his wife is also his tour manager…