noah-cyrus-and-dad-billy-ray-cyrus-duet-on-new-song-at-stagecoach

Stagecoach Music Festival got a dose of family bonding when Noah Cyrus brought out a special guest: her pop-country crooner dad, Billy Ray.

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Indeed, Stagecoach 2026 turned into a Cyrus family reunion on April 24. Noah Cyrus, after nailing her set at the Indio, California, festival, brought out Billy Ray and brother Braison for a surprise performance of their song “On Our Way Along.”

Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus perform at the Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2026. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

“This was just an amazing day, and I’ll cherish this forever,” Billy Ray gushed to PEOPLE after the performance. “It was really special.”

Billy Ray and Noah Cyrus’s New Track Dropped Earlier This Month

Billy Ray, 64, and Noah, 26, released the emotional track on April 3. Co-produced by Braison, 31, the song is a “celebration of all things music and family,” Billy Ray said in a press release at the time, per PEOPLE. He added that it was “made from the heart for the heart.”

Braison Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, and Billy Ray Cyrus backstage at the 2026 Stagecoach Festival. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Noah was also honored to be featured on the track, which is part of her dad’s upcoming album, The Hill.

“I’m really proud to be teaming up with my dad and my brother Braison (our producer) for this song,” Noah pointed out in the press release. “Braison’s produced a beautiful album, and I’m happy to be just a small part of it and our father’s legacy.”

Of course, this wasn’t the first time Noah and Billy Ray collaborated. In 2022, they released the track “Noah (Stand Still)” on her debut album, The Hardest Part. The song documents her struggles with recovery and depression, with Billy Ray reminding her of the advice he gave her to overcome them.

According to a press release at the time, the track was inspired by Noah’s visit to her father’s Nashville home during the early stages of her recovery from a Xanax addiction.