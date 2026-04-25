cyndi-lauper-slams-heckler-during-las-vegas-concert

Cyndi Lauper showed one heckler her true colors at a recent Las Vegas show, serving up a foul-mouthed tirade in response to their shouting.

Videos by Suggest

It all went down at the 72-year-old’s Vegas residency opening show on April 24.

NSFW Fan footage shows the “Time After Time” singer taking issue with a heckler abruptly shouting at her while on stage. “I don’t know what the f— he’s saying,” Lauper shoots back at the heckler. “Please remember where you are, OK?”

However, the ’80s legend was just getting warmed up.

“If you’re trying to shade me b—, I’m going to come for you,” she continued. “I’m from Brooklyn, and if I want to f—king talk, I will do a tap dance if I f—king want.”

Cyndi Lauper performs at her Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2026. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

The potty-mouthed comeback earned the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer cheers and applause from the audience, before she returned to her regularly scheduled performance.

Cyndi Lauper’s Vegas Shows Follow a 2024 ‘Farewell’ Tour

Earlier this week, Lauper promoted her upcoming Las Vegas residency in a video shared on her Facebook page. The shows are scheduled for April 24, 25, and 29, and May 1-2 at the Colosseum.

“Hey, we’re in Vegas! I can’t believe it,” Lauper gushed in the clip.

“[There] will be a couple of surprises in the show, but you have to come and see it. Not gonna tell you. I’m excited! Anyway, come on down [because] it’ll be a night of Cyn! I’ll see you at the show,” she added.

These Vegas shows are Lauper’s first announced performances since her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” farewell tour.

“It’s an arena tour, which I haven’t done in a long time,” the “Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough” singer explained in June 2024 about the tour.

“I just want to thank everybody, say goodbye, celebrate with fans that have been so loyal and sweet and were there for every crazy-ass concert or thing that I did, and I’m excited about doing it. I don’t think physically in another five years I will be as good, but now I can do it, you know?”

“I’m going to include a piece of everything … and combine art and moving visuals, use a lot of color and design. I haven’t had a fun tour since ’84, so now it will be the ‘24 fun tour!”

Looks like the post-farewell tour shows are proving that girls (and hecklers) just wanna have fun… but Cyndi Lauper will decide when.