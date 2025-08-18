Long Island Woman Accused Of Beating Teen Student With Stanley Mug Outside School

A 35-year-old Long Island mother, Toni Monroe, is accused of beating a 14-year-old high school student, Madison Evans, with a metal Stanley mug. The girl ended up requiring 17 stitches following the alleged attack.

According to a release issued by the Suffolk County Police Department, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 12. Outside Brentwood High School, Madison and an unnamed 15-year-old began “exchanging words” as the former exited the school.

The New York Post talked with Madison and gave an insight into what was happening at the time. Reportedly, the 15-year-old girl and another girl were targeting Madison as she was they had issues with her cousin. She didn’t know the girls before the incident.

Allegedly, the pair began bullying Madison outside the school. At one point, Madison pushed back, with school security trying to defuse the situation. However, Monroe, who was standing next to her daughter yelling, allegedly told her, “Give me your Stanley,” as shown in a video obtained by The Post.

Then, Monroe and her daughter allegedly charged Madison and physically assaulted her, with Monroe hitting the girl’s head with the metal Stanley mug multiple times.

Madison stated she was “shocked” when she noticed who was attacking her.

“I thought it was another student,” she said. “But then when I looked at her, she had a tattoo — but then I just kept trying to defend myself.”

Following the incident, Monroe allegedly attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by security.

‘You Don’t Jump In And Fight Kids’

On social media, as per The Post, Monroe’s daughter defended her mother’s actions. The 15-year-old claimed the 35-year-old woman was trying to break up the fight.

However, Monroe’s guardian, Shameakca Forney, refuted the claim given Madison’s injuries and the video of the incident.

“If you’re going to let the kids fight, then let the kids fight,” Forney said. “Kids will be kids, we’ve all done it growing up, but you don’t jump in and fight kids.”

As per the police release, Toni Monroe was charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. She had no prior criminal history before the incident.

During her arraignment, as reported by ABC7, Monroe’s lawyer claimed that her daughter was the one being bullied, which was the reason her mother was at the school in the first place.

Brentwood High School released a statement addressing the incident.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred yesterday during dismissal involving two students and a parent,” the statement read, as per News 12 Long Island. “The safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority, and this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our schools.”

Meanwhile, Madison has been left traumatized by the alleged attack.

“I’m shaking all the time,” she said. “I can’t even look at those cups anymore. Every time I see one, it just brings it all back.”