Art the Clown Actor From ‘Terrifier’ Proposes to Partner — While Dressed as the Killer Character

It seems Art the Clown isn’t just terrifying … he’s also tying the knot. Terrifier actor David Howard Thornton popped the question to his girlfriend while dressed as his famous slasher character.

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Thornton, who plays the popular slasher in all three installments of Damien Leone’s hit franchise, recently proposed to his girlfriend, Jada Christie. He popped the question while in full Art the Clown costume and makeup at the Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo in Alabama.

Thornton announced the engagement on Instagram on April 18.

“She said YES!!! @lapetitejada,” captioned the fun footage

In the video, a visibly shocked Christie covers her face as Thornton gets down on one knee to ask, “Will you marry me?” She then jumps up and down with excitement before planting a kiss on the killer clown and letting him slip an engagement ring onto her finger. The two embrace as the crowd claps and cheers, proving that even a slasher can have a heart of gold.

Of course, plenty of high-profile pals and fans alike took to the comments section to congratulate the Terrifier actor.

“I was LITERALLY going to text you the other day to see if you’ve done it yet! 😭 I’m so happy for ya’ll. Many many years of love and happiness! ✨❤️🍾,” Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3 star Lauren LaVera gushed. “BUDDY! Congrats!!!!🎉🎉🎉” Scream 5 star and recently married actor Jack Quaid added.

David Howard Thornton, the actor behind Art the Clown in the ‘Terrifier’ films. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

“Aww, congratulations!!! So happy for you,” Sleepaway Camp legend Felissa Rose chimed in.

It seems Christie is “endlessly grateful to share these experiences” with her clown beau, regularly posting about their life on Instagram. She often joins him at horror-themed events, and it’s clear the feeling is mutual. When she posted about their shared experiences earlier this year, Thornton replied, “I always enjoy our adventures together! 🤡😘.”

Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter, and maybe just a little bit of terror.