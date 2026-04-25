another-reality-tv-couple-has-called-it-quits

If a couple who found love on a Netflix reality TV series can’t make it work, then what hope do the rest of us have?

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Yes, it’s a sad day for hopeless romantics. Love on the Spectrum star Pari Kim has announced her split from Tina Zhu Xi Caruso, whom she met on the third season of the Netflix series.

Kim recently announced the breakup in a series of Instagram Stories, per TMZ. After acknowledging fans’ questions about her relationship with Zhu Xi Caruso, she explained that she “just wanted to be honest” and shared that the two are now just friends.

“Two trains on different tracks, but / wish her the best and a bright, T-riffic future! 😊,” Kim explained in the post.

Reality TV couple Tina Zhu Xi Caruso and Pari Kim last June. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

“No matter what media and comments may come out about this news, just know I spoke from my heart and handled this with grace,” Kim’s second post added. “Hope everyone continues to lead with kindness and compassion! 💜 I have spoken my truth! “Pari 💜.”

Zhu Xi Caruso confirmed the “mutual” split in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the former couple dressed as Wicked characters Glinda and Elphaba for Halloween.

“We’re just friends now,” she admitted in their April 24 post. “We are like Glinda and Elphaba in the way we advocate for what we believe in. I’m the Elphaba, and I can’t wait to show the world how I advocate.”

“Pari will continue to advocate like Glinda. I hope we can still advocate as friends for things we believe in like public transportation and disability advocacy,” Zhu Xi Caruso added.

Reality TV Fans Show Their Support After Beloved Couple Splits

Of course, fans of the reality TV couple took to the comments to show their support in the wake of their split.

“OMG what is happening to all the LOTS couples lately!! Glad you guys are still friends, best wishes for the future!!” one top comment read.

“Sometimes breakups, can be not an angry fight, but a mutual decision that’s best for everyone. You are both such wonderful people. Best of luck moving forward! We support and love you, Tina and Pari!” another thoughtful fan wrote.

The breakup news comes hot on the heels of their costars, Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman, announcing their own split.

It seems love is not in the air for the cast of the Netflix reality show.