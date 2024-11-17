Woman Marries Man Who Sustained Concussion, Forgot They Broke up 7 Months Earlier

Jenna and Mitchell Brotherson’s love story could be the premise of a quirky rom-com. After Mitchell experienced a severe concussion, he had completely forgotten that his girlfriend had broken up with him the day before. Despite the confusion, the couple ended up getting married 7 months later.

Back in February 2020, Jenna had decided to break up with her boyfriend Mitchell because she felt “too overwhelmed with life”. The following day Mitchell got into a ski accident at Beaver Mountain in Utah. According to People, Mitchell was trying to do a flip, but he landed wrong and hit his head.

The accident left Mitchell severely concussed which caused his memory to become impacted. Mitchell had no recollection of their breakup and even called Jenna that day to ask if she would pick him up from the hospital.

Jenna spoke more about the incident with People saying, “He was going off a jump and it was super icy. His feet went in front of him and so he went off the jump and landed on his head. It was a pretty severe concussion. He ended up failing most of his courses that semester and had to take a leave of absence after that to help his brain heal.”



The then 22-year-old continued to explain the rather unique situation saying, “”Mitch kept messaging me and trying to hang out after his concussion and I was confused as to why he would keep messaging me because we had broken up. I thought that maybe he took the statement of staying friends really seriously.

She added, “It even was to the point when I told him that my roommates and I had a hard day and he came and brought us ice cream.”

Jenna Brotherson Rethinks Her Decision, Marries Husband

The following month, Jenna began to rethink her decision and came to the conclusion that she wanted to get back together with Mitchell. She admitted to being nervous about confronting him but soon realized that he had no clue they broke up.

Jenna told People, “After hanging out with friends we chatted in the evening and I asked to get back together with him. That was when I realized he had no clue we even broke up.”

She continued, “I told him about how we were in my car and what I said to him and what he said back. He told me he didn’t remember any of that except for chatting in the car. But he didn’t remember what we chatted about. He thought it was super funny and I was relieved. It made it easy to get back together because to him, we never weren’t together”

Just five months later, Mitchell proposed to Jenna. The couple tied the knot only 3 weeks later in September 2020.

The couple now cherish their story and love sharing it with others. Jenna confirms this by saying, “During my husband’s speech, he brought up not remembering the breakup but how he is so grateful that it all worked out in the end. We are both 27 now and when people ask us about our love story it’s our favorite part to tell. We really felt invisible strings pulling us together all along.”