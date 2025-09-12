U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Lured Man, Killed Him In Cold Blood, And Then Got Noose Tattoo

A 35-year-old woman, Chelsea Perkins, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and OnlyFans model, will spend decades behind bars for the murder of 31-year-old Matthew Dunmire. A man she accused of rape, but was never charged, Perkins lured him to a wooded area and shot him in the back of the head.

Videos by Suggest

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio, Perkins was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. In May, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and “using or carrying and discharging a firearm during, and in relation to, a crime of violence on federal property.”

Perkins was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. Restitution is to be determined at a later date, the release said.

Court documents cited by the release show that the incident occurred back in March 2021. Perkins took her husband’s car and picked up Dunmwire in Ohio. She spent the night with him and, on March 6, they both arrived at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Valley View.

The two of them hiked and arrived at a wooded area. Armed with a firearm, Perkins shot Dunmire in the back of the head, killing him. The woman left the national park, drove to Michigan, and got a tattoo of a noose on her forearm. She then drove back to her husband in Virginia.

Dunmire’s body was found days later by other hikers.

Woman Arrested

Evidence linked Perkins to the shooting. Both of them knew each other, and, as reported by Cleveland 19 News, Perkins had accused Dunmire of rape. However, charges were never filed against the man, but prosecutors argued that Perkins had killed Dunmire in revenge.

Federal agents executed a search warrant in Perkins’s Virginia residence. Inside, they found three 9mm pistols. One of them was found inside a woman’s purse, and it later tested positive for her DNA.

Investigators also found what appeared to be a fake suicide note she had written on Dunmire’s behalf. The suicide note, according to the release, was created around the time Dunmire’s body was found.

Court records cited by Cleveland.com detail that Chelsea Perkins became an adult film actress and created an OnlyFans account after leaving the Coast Guard.