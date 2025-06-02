Georgia Hiker Discovered ‘Severely Burned’ Body On Mountain, Cause Of Death Revealed

The charred remains of an unnamed man were found by a hiker at a Georgia mountain. After investigations were carried out by authorities, the man’s death was ruled a suicide after his parents provided a suicide note.

According to Fox 5, citing the Stone Mountain Park Police Department (SMPPD), DeKalb County police received a 911 call at around 8:18 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, with an anonymous man reporting having encountered a severely burned body under a rock crevice near the top of Stone Mountain.

A day after the gruesome discovery, the Stone Mountain Park Department of Public Safety issued a statement on the man’s death. Reportedly, the man’s parents provided a note written by the deceased man, which indicated that he had died by suicide. Moreover, his ID confirmed that he is a white male in his late 20s, as per The Associated Press.

“The note was very specific about the method and location of the planned suicide,” the statement reads. As per the statement, the note “was consistent with the death scene.”

“Given the sensitivity and possible impact of reporting of suicides, Park police are not releasing the name of the deceased.”

‘Out Of The Way’

John Bankhead, with the SMPPD, detailed that the body was found under a “rock overhang.” Reportedly, someone had arranged and piled up rocks in front of it to “make it very private.”

“It’s a number of rocks that you see around this area of the mountain,” Bankhead added. “It’s not in an area where hikers usually go, It’s out of the way. People don’t know it’s there.”

While talking with Atlanta News First, Bankhead added that this was the first time that something of the nature had happened in Stone Mountain.

“This is the first time in my knowledge that something like this has happened,” Bankhead told the outlet. “Finding a body on top of the mountain… We’ve found bodies, but nothing like this; it’s very unusual.”

The AP reported that the man’s body was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Additionally, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the man’s death.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are in the middle of a mental health crisis, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.