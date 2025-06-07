U.S. Army Soldier Admits To Killing And Dismembering Pregnant Wife, Unborn Child, Gets Sentenced

Almost a year after 19-year-old Mischa Johnson, a pregnant woman, was last seen in Hawaii, her 29-year-old husband, Dewayne Johnson II, a U.S. Army soldier, has been sentenced for killing and dismembering her and their unborn child after admitting to the gruesome crime.

According to a U.S. Army statement, Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson II pleaded guilty to killing Mischa on June 3 during his court-martial. By pleading guilty to lesser offenses of voluntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice, and providing false official statements, he was sentenced to a maximum of 23 years in prison.

Additionally, Johnson was reduced to E-1 rank and was dishonorably discharged. His sentence also includes the total forfeitures of pay and allowances. More serious charges of possession of child pornography and production and distribution of child pornography were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Brutal Murder

According to the Army statement, the incident took place on July 12, 2024. Mischa, who was six months pregnant at the time, engaged in a heated argument with Johnson. Things escalated quickly and became violent. Armed with a machete, Johnson struck Mischa in the head, killing her and his unborn child.

Johnson would admit, as part of his plea agreement, that he used a chainsaw to dismember Mischa’s and his unborn child’s bodies. He would then dispose of the remains in a Shofield Barracks dumpster, knowing that they would be incinerated.

Two weeks later, Johnson reported Mischa missing. He even went as far as to partake in search efforts, looking for the wife she had killed and dismembered.

During his trial, the prosecution alleged that Johnson had also posed as Mischa, according to Hawaii News Now. He had attempted to drive a wedge between her and her family members. It was also alleged that Johnson had messaged 18 women on a dating app following the murder.

Pictures found on his phone allegedly show him performing sexual acts with another woman. Moreover, evidence suggests that Johnson even planned to get married to that woman and have kids together.

Sentencing, Apologies

Pfc. Dewayne Johnson II was arrested in August 2024. Months later, during his sentencing phase, Johnson apologized to Mischa’s family.

“My wife didn’t deserve that. She wasn’t trash,” Johnson said, referencing how he disposed of her remains in a dumpster. “I hate myself for what I did, every day.”

Lt. Col. Nicholas Hurd, prosecutor, said that “no amount of confinement” will suffice to ease the pain felt by Mischa’s family members.

“It is my hope that Pfc. Johnson’s admissions of guilt and the information he provided as part of the plea agreement can provide some element of closure and finality for the family and all stakeholders,” Hurd added.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Mischa Johnson, grieving the loss of Mischa and her unborn child,” Army CID Pacific Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Ruben Santiago said. “Army CID remains committed to investigating on behalf of victims, and we hope this outcome provides a measure of closure to the Johnson family and the community.”

The remains of Mischa and her unborn child were never found. It is believed that they were incinerated, as Johnson reportedly intended.