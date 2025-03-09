9 Students Found Dead in Mexico, Bodies Dismembered

A group of students was discovered dead and dismembered on the side of a highway in Mexico days after they were reported missing.

According to El Financiero, local authorities discovered the remains of four women and five men inside of a vehicle in central Mexico. The abandoned vehicle was discovered on the side of the highway in San José Miahuatlán.

Four bodies were found in the trunk of the vehicle. The five other bodies were discovered under a blood-stained tarp on the side of the car.

A bag containing eight pairs of hands was found. Two more hands were also discovered in the trunk with the four bodies.

Central Puebla Irreverente reported it took several hours to remove all the bodies from the vehicle.

Who Were the Students Found Dead in Mexico?

Idamis Pastor Betancourt, head of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), declined to reveal the names of the victims. However, Centra Puebla Irreverente reported that two of the bodies were identified by their ID cards.

One of the victims was Angie Lizeth P.G., 29. On Feb. 28, she was reported missing from Santa María Huatulco in Oaxaca. The second victim was Leslie N.T., 21. She was also reported missing from San Pedro Pochutla in Oaxaca on Feb. 28.

The family of Jacqueline Ailet Meza, a student who went missing in Mexico, further spoke out about her disappearance.

“My daughter disappeared last night on a beach in Huatulco, called Zipolite,” Meza’s distraught mother reportedly wrote on Facebook, per El País. “They took her and until now we know nothing about my daughter.” Meza, who had two young children, ages 5 and 3, “waiting for her,” was “taken from a food place near the same beach.”