Two Classic Bands Just Canceled Their Tour Together

Two classic rock bands have sadly cancelled their tour together, upsetting countless fans.

I suppose it’s the week for cancellations. Not only has Steve Martin had to cancel two shows, but now an entire joint tour has been cancelled. Although this cancellation isn’t so clear-cut.

In April, it was revealed that two iconic rock bands, Los Lobos and X, were to set off on the 99 Years of Rock ‘N’ Roll Tour from July into November. On September 17, however, the bands called it quits.

Both bands have made sure to plaster the cancellation all over their socials. Quitting the tour half-way through is a very peculiar move, so it’s no wonder numerous posts have been made about it.

Although the tour has been cancelled, two shows remain. It is unclear why the bands are able to make two specific shows in November but not the rest of the tour.

The following shows are still firmly on:

Silver Legacy Casino, Reno, NV — 11/07

Fox Performing Arts Center, Riverside, CA — 11/14

So Nevada and California got lucky. At least refunds are available for all other shows.

Why Did The Los Lobos And X Tour Get Cancelled?

Unfortunately, no reason has been revealed for the cancellation of the tour. Considering how peculiar this cancellation is, we can figure it’s beyond illness and health concerns.

Both bands have merely stated that the cancellation was beyond their control.

The band X wrote to Facebook, “Both bands and our crews worked hard and were looking forward to this tour. We love & value our fans and are extremely disappointed at this turn of events. Look to point of purchase for refunds. We hope to see you in the near future.”

Considering the severity of the cancellation, and how last-minute it was, fans are rather upset by it.

“I’ve been having bad luck seeing X lately. 2021 and now this, both canceled,” one shared.

“I was so looking forward to seeing you guys in Toronto on Friday. Oh well,” another esigned.

Most fans are just hoping that everyone is well. Let’s hope we can see them tour again at some point in the future.