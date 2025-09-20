Steve Martin Concerts Canceled as Comedy Legend Reveals He’s Sick

Beloved comedian Steve Martin has had to cancel two concerts over health and safety concerns as he battles sickness.

It was revealed both on his website and Facebook that two Steve Martin shows have been cancelled due to the comedian coming down with COVID-19. The illness that took the world by storm is now also depriving Virginia of Steve Martin.

Steve Martin has been touring around the United States to deliver his comedy to his fans. His concerts at The Dome in Virginia Beach (9/19) and Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, Richmond (9/20) have been cancelled, however.

The official website states, “Unfortunately, Steve Martin has come down with Covid, and out of an abundance of caution, the shows will be canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Refunds will be available to ticket buyers.”

So if you got tickets, but couldn’t go, make sure to get those refunds.

Steve Martin Announces The News To Facebook

Usually, when a cancellation happens on the day of a concert, the performing artist is in for a world of bad press and fan complaints. Not Steve Martin, however.

He posted a picture to Facebook of his dog sporting a Disney Mickey Mouse hat, looking rather forlorn. I the caption, he wrote, “Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. Sadly, I have come down with Covid. I can’t possibly do the shows that you deserve. So Marty and I must cancel tonight & tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances.”

Although his official website says nothing about rescheduling or returning, he’s said it himself. So if you have been affected, make sure to keep an eye out for when he returns.

As his tour is currently lasting until April next year, you may be waiting a while for a return visit, however.

Fans hit the comments to share their support for the comedian.

“Sending prayers for healing and complete recovery,” one wrote.

“You two rock the world! You’ll kick covid right quick!” exclaimed another.

“Oh dear. I’m so sorry! Feel better soon!” supported one more.

There isn’t one hint of negativity, which is as surprising as it is refreshing.