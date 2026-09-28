TV Star to Miss Several Episodes of New Season After Secretly Welcoming Baby

When CBS’s hit show Ghosts returns this fall, there may be one familiar face missing. Rose McIver, who plays Samantha Arondekar on the show, announced her delayed start.

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“Keen eyed viewers will notice that Sam is a little absent at the start of this season of Ghosts – I’ve been a wee bit preoccupied but will be back to join everyone soon!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The post consists of a picture of McIver’s hand holding a tiny baby hand, revealing that she’s recently welcomed a child.

“Huge thanks to everyone for your patience. I love both my jobs and feel really fortunate to be supported in both. 🎥 🤰🏼,” she concluded the post.

McIver tagged her husband, artist George Byrne, in the post. The couple share one other child, who was born in 2024.

Rose McIver arrives at CBS Fest 2025 at Paramount Studios on May 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

“Lots and lots of love and huge congratulations!!! ❤️,” fellow New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey wrote.

Her Ghosts costar Kathryn Greenwood also commented, writing “No worries, the Farnsbys will make sure that all of Jay’s needs are met😊 (in the real world, I’m so happy for you!❤️)”

Jennifer Morrison, McIver’s former Once Upon a Time costar added “Love you so much. Heart is bursting for you!”

The sixth season of Ghosts premieres with a two-part Halloween episode on October 29.