TV Icon Accused of Ignoring Daughter’s Birthday

Legendary TV actor Kelsey Grammer is getting called out by one of his ex-wives for being a bad father.

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His third wife, Camille Meyer, claims he didn’t contact their adult daughter for her birthday. Meyer wrote a scathing Instagram post, saying the actor still hadn’t reached out three days after their daughter’s special day.

“A daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday. Three days later, and still not a call or a text. 💔,” she wrote.

Kelsey Grammer in a ‘Frasier’ promotional photo (Credit: Paramount+)

The post includes pictures of their daughter Mason as a child, and one of her as a baby being held by her father. Meyer blurred out her ex’s face with an image of a clown.

“You can be a beloved actor to the world, but being a father is a role that requires showing up when the cameras are off. Fame, accolades, and public admiration mean very little if you neglect the people who should matter most. Some wounds come not from what is said, but from the silence,” she continued.

“Sometimes the silence is deafening, and the disappointment speaks volumes. * Mason told me she kept checking her phone all weekend, hoping her father had called, even from an unfamiliar number or that his message had somehow ended up in her spam folder. She even checked there, searching for any sign that he had reached out,” she wrote.

In a follow-up comment, Meyer seemed to aim her anger at Grammer’s fourth wife, Kayte Walsh. She claims Walsh should “encourage a healthy, loving relationship between a father and his daughter.”

She goes on to say that her daughter “has felt increasingly excluded from her father’s life and home.” And she believes a daughter “deserves to feel welcomed, respected, and loved—not pushed to the sidelines.”

“A 25th birthday should be a celebration of love, not another reminder of the distance between a father and his child. ❤️”

Meyer and Grammer were married from 1997 to 2011. They welcomed daughter Mason via surrogate in 2001.