Barbara Barrie, a legendary actress known for her roles in the film Private Benjamin and the show Suddenly Susan, has died. She was 95.

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Barrie’s daughter, Jane Harnick, confirmed her death to The New York Times, saying it was medically assisted. The stage and screen star had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. She announced that she was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a degenerative disease, in 2014.

New York passed the Medical Aid in Dying Law on Aug. 5, 2026. It allows terminally ill people over the age of 18 the ability to self-administer medication to end their lives.

Barrie was Oscar-nominated for her role as an Indiana mother in 1979’s Breaking Away and received an Emmy nomination for appearing on a TV version of the film.

Barbara Barrie as Helen ‘Nana’ Keane -for ‘Suddenly Susan’ (Credit: Jon Ragel/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

From 1975 to 1978, Barrie appeared in 37 episodes of the sitcom Barney Miller, playing the wife of the title character. In 1980, she played the title character’s mother in the Goldie Hawn film Private Benjamin. She later reprised the role in the TV show adaptation of the film.

Younger audiences may know Barrie as the grandmother from Suddenly Susan, starring Brooke Shields. She also received Emmy nominations for roles on Law & Order in 1992 and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2003.

Aside from her numerous television and film roles, Barrie was also an accomplished stage actress. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Sarah in 1970’s Company.

She also wrote two books for children, as well as two memoirs about her battle with colorectal cancer in the 1990s.

Barrie is survived by her daughter and a son, Aaron Harnick, who she shared with husband Jay Harnick. She also has three granddaughters.